WPC Quianna Mahabir triumphs to make a musical comeback

WPC Quianna Mahabir, who was shot by gunmen in October, is playing the drums again. - Photo courtesy TTPS FB page

Just three months after surviving a harrowing shooting incident outside her home, WPC Quianna Mahabir, 30, is once again behind her drum set, inspiring her colleagues and the nation with her resilience.

In October, Mahabir was ambushed outside her home in Caroni by two armed men in what police believe was an attempted robbery. The attackers tried to force their way into her vehicle, and when unsuccessful, opened fire.

Mahabir was shot twice and was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where she was listed in serious condition.

The shooting occurred shortly after Mahabir returned to Trinidad with 16 other female members of the Police Band from a 12-day tour of the Bahamas and New Jersey.

A drummer with the Police Band for the past three years, Mahabir’s love for music became a symbol of her determination to recover. Despite the physical and emotional challenges, she gradually regained her strength and began playing again.

On Christmas Eve, the police service shared a video on its official Facebook page, showing Mahabir playing drums, surrounded by supportive colleagues.

The post said, “WPC Quianna Mahabir. You overcame incredible challenges, and we celebrate your remarkable recovery and unwavering resilience.”