Social media marketing strategies for 2025

Effectively managing your social media platforms. -

As the year winds down, it’s the perfect time to reflect on what’s worked and what hasn’t in your business’s marketing strategy.

With 2025 just around the corner, now is the time to prepare for the rapidly evolving landscape of social media marketing.

Let’s be clear – the social media world has fundamentally changed, and many of the strategies that were once highly effective are now obsolete. If your business is still relying on tactics from even five years ago, you may already be falling behind.

Think back to the days when simply having a large number of followers meant your content would be seen by thousands.

Today, platforms like TikTok and LinkedIn prioritise the quality and engagement of individual posts over your follower count.

Remember when posting the same piece of content across all platforms worked like a charm? Now, that strategy barely scratches the surface, as each platform’s audience demands tailored content.

Or how about the once tried-and-true method of heavily produced, polished videos dominating engagement? In 2025, authentic and raw content often wins the day.

The social media game has shifted, and businesses that adapt to these changes will thrive. Those who cling to outdated methods risk wasting time, money and effort.

Let’s dive into the top five lessons to help you crush your social media marketing strategy in 2025.

Tailored content per platform

The old "post it and they will come" mentality is outdated.

In 2025, it’s all about creating content that resonates with your audience on each specific platform.

The days of copying and pasting one piece of content across Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and YouTube are dying. Each platform’s audience consumes content differently.

A video that gets two million views on TikTok might flop on Instagram or LinkedIn unless you tailor it.

Start thinking about platform-specific nuances – your copy, visuals and tone all need to reflect the audience's preferences.

Keep in mind, though, that there are more ways to create content beyond social media, and your best-performing content may be a podcast, whitepapers or a slideshare.

Don’t be afraid to experiment beyond social media in 2025.

Focus on individual posts, not just your account

Social media has shifted away from favouring accounts with high follower counts.

TikTok revolutionised this with its algorithm, which prioritises the quality of individual posts rather than the overall profile. Other platforms like LinkedIn, YouTube Shorts and Instagram are following suit.

This means every post you create is a fresh opportunity to go viral and reach new audiences.

Put energy into making every piece of content stand out, from the thumbnail to the first three seconds of a video. Craftsmanship is key.

Quality vs quantity: Strike the right balance

A common question is whether to post more often or to focus on fewer, high-quality posts. The answer is both – if you can manage it. For instance, if one post gets four million views and another three get 8,000 views each, the single high-performing post might seem more valuable. But collectively, those three smaller posts can achieve greater reach.

The real takeaway? Measure success by total views across all posts, not just the performance of individual content.

Be brand-obsessed

Everything is a commodity except your brand. Your ability to stand out hinges on your brand identity and the emotional connection you create with your audience.

This means going beyond the product. Show the faces, stories and values behind your business.

Brands are going to have to truly learn how to connect with audiences and go deeper than just catchy jingles or heavily produced ads.

Without a strong brand, you risk being copied or priced out by competitors.

Test, adapt and evolve

Social media success requires constant testing. Experiment with different types of content – from videos, carousels to written posts.

Measure how each performs, then double down on what works. Don’t be afraid to fail, every flop is a step closer to figuring out what resonates with your audience.

Additionally, take advantage of emerging trends like AI-powered tools for content creation and local, personalised campaigns that scale unscalable experiences.

There are over 64 types of content you could create. Most businesses create only two – a video or static image. Learn the other 62 and start experimenting.

Final thoughts: The time to act is now

The social media landscape is more dynamic than ever. What worked last year won’t cut it in 2025.

By focusing on platform-specific strategies, crafting exceptional content and staying true to your brand, you can navigate the changes and position your business for long-term success.

The sooner you embrace these lessons, the more prepared you’ll be to take on the challenges and opportunities of the new year.

Here’s to making 2025 your most impactful year yet in the world of social media marketing!

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple podcast, Spotify, or Google podcasts.