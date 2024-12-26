MSJ slams 'hypocritical' leaders for Xmas greetings

MSJ political leader David Abdulah. -

THE Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) has condemned what it described as hypocritical leader who praise Jesus Christ in their Christmas messages but support those who oppress the majority of the population all year through.

In his Christmas message, MSJ political leader David Abdulah said, “It is so hypocritical of all the leaders – be they occupiers of or aspiring to occupy the White House or Downing Street or those who are here in Trinidad and Tobago who promote policies that support the status quo - to issue Christmas messages singing praises for the birth of The Prince of Peace, and who gave us a living example of what justice truly is.”

Abdulah did not identify the leaders he referred to.

“All this says to us in the MSJ that our mission is to keep alive the struggle for fundamental change; to ensure that the ideals of social justice remain alive; to constantly challenge the status quo; to speak truth to power.” Abdulah said over many years the religious significance of Christmas has been overtaken by commercialism. He added this has happened in TT.

“The underlying good of giving something to those in need or of gift giving as a means of showing our love to friends and family; or appreciation to colleagues at work, has been overwhelmed by the capitalist economic culture that places more value on the buying of items than on the birth of the Christ child.”

Abdulah claimed many local leaders subscribe to the latter.

“Throughout his life, He (Jesus) spoke about justice; and engaged with the poor, people who were discriminated against and those who did not count: fishermen who were among his disciples, a prostitute who was part of His inner circle; the lepers who were not shunned but healed.”

He said, “Indeed, Jesus came from a working class family – Joseph being a simple carpenter.”

Abdulah repeated this is why the MSJ continues to champion the cause of working people.

He also asked people, during their Christmas celebrations to “keep in our thoughts the families of the more than 600 persons who were murdered to date; those who lost loved ones through accidents and fires; and the families of workers who tragically died on the job.”