Man held for bank card larceny, fraud

A Mayaro man was arrested by CID detectives after reports were made of larceny of a bank card and fraudulent use of a bank card in the Eastern Division.

In a release, the police service said a woman told police that on October 18, she went to an ATM in Mayaro to do a transaction.

She said she accidentally left her bank card in the machine. She later discovered there were unauthorised transactions with the bank card amounting to $2,735.35.

After an investigation by officers of the Mayaro CID with the assistance of the Eastern Division Fraud Squad, a 60-year-old man was arrested and the woman’s bank card was found at his home.

In another exercise in the Eastern Division, police arrested a 50-year-old Mayaro suspect in connection with a report of robbery with violence and possession of camouflage clothing.

A 31-year-old man was held for possession of camouflage clothing and resisting arrest and a 27-year-old man was also held for wearing camouflage clothing.

In the Southwestern Division, a 23-year-old Point Fortin man was arrested shortly after robbing a supermarket in the district.

The police said the suspect allegedly entered the establishment around 8 pm on December 24, announced a hold up and made off with a quantity of cash.

A report was made and officers arrested the man a short distance away with the stolen money in his possession.