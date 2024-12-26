Landslide in Fort George receives quick response from agencies

CLEARED OVERNIGHT: Workers from the Diego Martin Borough Corporation worked overnight on Christmas Day to clear a landside at Fort George, St James. - Faith Ayoung

A landslide at Fort George Road, St James received quick response from the Diego Martin Borough Corporation’s (DMBC) disaster management unit and other agencies.

It resulted in heavy debris falling on a house. No one was injured.

Newsday was unable to speak with the family, but spoke to artist Peter Sheppard, who lives nearby.

The landslide happened at around 4 pm on Christmas Day and was not cleared until 4 am on Boxing Day.

It left the community cut off to vehicular traffic but responding agencies like the Fire Service helped to create a pedestrian pathway for residents to get in and out, Sheppard said.

Field officer of the DMBC’s disaster management unit Nathaniel Roper told Newsday on December 26, “Up until about 4 am this morning we would have had members from the TT Fire Service, a backhoe and truck, members from the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government as well as members of the disaster management unit of the DMBC, who would have been working tirelessly until the road was passable for vehicular traffic.”

Roper said the agencies were working on clearing the fallen debris on the house, after clearing the roadway.

Roper said the landslide brought down a “significant portion of the mountain.”

Although there had not been rain for days, the land was completely saturated, he said. This was visible from the mud on the ground.

Roper added there was no reason for the land to be saturated other than by a waterway, a leaking pipe or someone’s damaged drain.

“Water is improperly passing right up on this hillside here, causing it to remain waterlogged and that is what caused it to fall, I can see that already,” he said.

Roper said an engineer was on call to find out the landslide’s cause.

He also said a tree-cutting team was scheduled to clear the debris on the house and overhangs on the road later on Thursday.

“They are coming with relief supplies such as tarpaulins and stuff to try to cover the giant landslide until the engineer can start his process.”

Asked what would be done for the family if there was significant damage to the property, Roper said the corporation and unit acted as a gateway for the residents to access relief through other agencies such as the National Commission for Self Help or the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.

“They would help them to get back some of the cost that would be associated with fixing the roof, if there is significant damage, as well as any items damaged inside the house.”

Sheppard said he and his family turned the disaster into a pyjama party.

Traffic was not allowed to go up or down the hill for the night, but residents were able to access the area on foot.

“All the various agencies did respond quickly and managed to clear a pedestrian path through the landslide. So people were able to either get a lift up and then walk in to get back home or vice versa.”

Sheppard also said the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) was also on site on Christmas Day trying to determine the water’s source.

Sheppard confirmed that Diego Martin Central MP Symon de Nobriga, DMBC, and the Fire Service were all present working to clear the landslide.

He said it was commendable that the agencies were able to mobilise quickly on Christmas Day.

Sheppard said the affected family was not at home when the landslide happened, but returned later.

De Nobriga posted on Facebook on Wednesday that he had left the site of the landslide and that the Fire Service, T&TEC, Ministry of Works and Transport, Ministry of Local Government and the Disaster Management Unit were working to isolate lines, cut fallen trees and create access for vehicular traffic.