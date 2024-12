Go for another victory, Hatters

Members of the Hatters Steel Orchestra - File photo by Yvonne Webb

THE EDITOR: This letter is to remind all of TT and the world that in 1975 Maritime Life Hatters Steel Orchestra won the National Panorama, beating all and sundry. Since then no other south band has won the title.

As a strong and ardent supporter of the band, I want to encourage members of the band to go for another victory in 2025.

Go brave, Hatters, go.

GILLIAN O’CONNOR

via e-mail

