Venezuelan man shot dead in Chaguanas
A 29-year-old Venezuelan man was found with gunshots to his body on December 23 in Enterprise, Chaguanas.
He has been identified as Hector Jesus Marin Valderrey, a labourer from Warrenville, Cunupia.
Police said around 6.47 pm on December 23 they received a report of a shooting in Crown Trace.
They arrived eight minutes later and found Valderrey lying in a pool of blood, groaning in pain.
They took him to the hospital at 7.05 pm, but he later died while being treated at 8.48 pm.
Police did not find anything of evidential value where they found Valderrey.
Police said investigations are ongoing.
