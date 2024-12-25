Venezuelan man shot dead in Chaguanas

- File photo

A 29-year-old Venezuelan man was found with gunshots to his body on December 23 in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

He has been identified as Hector Jesus Marin Valderrey, a labourer from Warrenville, Cunupia.

Police said around 6.47 pm on December 23 they received a report of a shooting in Crown Trace.

They arrived eight minutes later and found Valderrey lying in a pool of blood, groaning in pain.

They took him to the hospital at 7.05 pm, but he later died while being treated at 8.48 pm.

>

Police did not find anything of evidential value where they found Valderrey.

Police said investigations are ongoing.