"Role of women in peace-keeping"

IN A WORLD where conflicts persist and human rights abuses continue to claim innocent lives, women have consistently emerged as fierce advocates for justice, peace and the end of genocides.

Whether on the frontlines of diplomatic efforts or within local communities, women’s voices are powerful catalysts for change. Yet, despite their leadership, they are often silenced and excluded, particularly in male-dominated spaces.

In TT and globally, women are calling for an end to genocide, especially in areas where their communities are under threat. They have been at the forefront of advocating for peace in Gaza, Myanmar and parts of Africa, tirelessly pushing for international intervention, dialogue, and the protection of human rights.

However, within certain communities in TT, such as the Muslim community, women’s voices are marginalised. The loudest and most heard voices in these spaces are often those of men, many of whom lack expertise in international law, geopolitics or human rights advocacy. These voices tend to dominate discussions, stifling the urgent calls for peace and the end of genocide that many women are championing.

The absence of women in these discussions is not only a loss for the cause of peace, but also an insult to the wisdom and expertise they bring. Women, particularly those who have lived through conflict, understand the devastating toll war takes on families and communities. They know the deep scars left by violence, displacement, and loss. Yet, their perspectives are often dismissed, and their calls for diplomatic resolutions go unheard as louder, more aggressive voices dominate the conversation.

Despite these challenges, women remain resolute. From grassroots activism to global advocacy, women are pushing for a shift in how we respond to genocide and war. Their focus on diplomacy, dialogue and the rule of law offers a stark contrast to the militaristic rhetoric often employed by male-dominated factions.

Women in refugee camps, local advocacy organisations and international bodies are fighting for peace with unparalleled resilience and vision.

In TT, women are working within their communities to shift narratives, educate and call for justice. They are utilising platforms in media, social justice organisations and political spaces to advocate for an end to violence and the upholding of international law, not for political gain, but for the well-being of all people.

Unfortunately, their struggle is compounded by the patriarchal nature of many local and international discussions. Men dominate conversations on issues like the Gaza genocide and global conflicts, often pushing the discourse in directions that neglect the essential role of women in peace-building.

Women’s rights and their role in diplomacy are often sidelined, despite evidence that countries with women involved in peace processes are more likely to achieve lasting peace.

It is crucial that we create spaces for women’s voices to be heard, not only in discussions on genocide, but in all aspects of global diplomacy. Women are not just victims; they are key players in crafting sustainable solutions. Their insights into humanitarian law, conflict resolution and the psychological impact of violence are invaluable assets in the pursuit of peace.

The world must recognise and amplify the voices of women in advocating for an end to genocide. We must not allow patriarchal structures to dictate the future of peace and justice.

In TT and worldwide, women’s calls for an end to violence are not only worthy of being heard – they are essential to shaping a more just, peaceful future.

