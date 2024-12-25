My Christmas wish for the nation

-

THE EDITOR: I wish that TT votes itself a new and efficient government for 2025. I pray for God's richest blessings and intervention into the hearts of our people so that they can volunteer to serve others through sincere service.

The major reason for wishing that there is a change of government is because TT cannot get out of its present stagnation with the management that exists at present. Six hundred plus murders in a year is totally unacceptable in a country with a population under two million people.

One can recall the time when government thought that aerial surveillance by blimp was the answer; then there was the period of many helicopters. They did not help reduce criminal activity as the rest of the police service remained stuck in the past.

Now think of a crime being reported and a group of dedicated personnel oversee the crime scene with drones. They then convey to the police the relevant information of the vehicle used in the crime and they follow that vehicle from the air while the police respond in vehicles.

That must be the way of the future. They must be able to identify the vehicle as the licence plates must be state-issued secure plates.

The country must seek to have some level of food security and invest heavily in agriculture for local consumption and export.

This is the time for serious government, not jokers who seek media attention with unnecessary bacchanal. Let us this Christmas commit to saving our country for our family and for generations to come.

Have a safe and holy Christmas.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail