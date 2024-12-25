Christmas message of hope

How many people have lost their jobs over the years, felt the impact of crime, are unable to cope with inflation due to their inadequate salaries, and all the other issues that are before us as a nation. Pain exists in the lives of many.

There are those among us who will not be having a Merry Christmas because of the loss of a loved one due to violence, and are still awaiting closure.

Even with all of this, I encourage those suffering not to lose hope, as the people of ancient Rome were tortured but still looked for the Messiah to deliver them. It is much better for us today, for he came to save us, hence the celebration of Christmas.

There is hope, which is described as “a desire accompanied by the expectation or belief in the fulfilment of something.” Every single individual has within them the ability to live in hope for something.

Life may have taken the wind out of your sail, and there may not have been a single day in the year where you didn't need to work your brain overtime just to get by. I fully understand what you are going through, but I firmly believe in my heart that the storms of life have an end, and if you would just hold on, envisioning something better down the road, change will come.

You must do all possible and trust that the person who is the reason for the season will see you through. With life's ups and downs, remember that having the right attitude amid all that you are going through is crucial, for attitude can either make or break you.

Let us as citizens not throw in the towel but celebrate the Messiah, understanding that the reason for his coming was too bring hope to the world.

Do have a wonderful Christmas with family and friends.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail