Murder victim’s brother gunned down in Penal

Keanu Chandler -

The brother of a 2014 murder victim was gunned down in Penal on December 24, shortly after leaving a house where he was gambling with a group of people.

Salesman Keanu Chandler, 33, died on the road at Bajnath Street shortly after 6 am. The father of three lived at Penal Rock Road, Aquart Village.

Gunshots were heard, and Penal police were notified. Police said Chandler was playing the card game, wappy, earlier with a group of people.

W/Sgt Paul and PCs Ramdass and Ramoutar were among the first responders. They found the body with multiple gunshot wounds on the road. The Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, also visited and gathered evidence. The investigators recovered several 5.56 spent shells.

In January 2014, Chandler's only sibling, Sean Jaikaran, 29, was shot and killed. Jaikaran’s bullet-riddled body was found at the Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) Recreation Ground in Claxton Bay.

The main suspect was subsequently killed by police in the Central Division.