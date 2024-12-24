Murder toll at 602 and counting

Dr Randy Seepersad

The murder of a 36-year-old judicial support officer, along with a man's being gunned down in Enterprise, Chaguanas, have pushed Trinidad and Tobago’s murder toll past the 600 mark for the second time in history.

According to police statistics, as at lunchtime on December 23, the murder figure stood at 602, 42 more than at the same date last year.

That number was three shy of 2022's all-time murder record of 605.

The country's 600th murder victim was Stacy Gopaulsingh, 36, of Poui Trace in St Mary's Village.

She was chopped to death in a home invasion in Moruga early on December 23.

Around 3 am, Gopaulsingh, her husband, and their child were asleep when men broke into their house. They ransacked it and robbed the family of cash, including US$800, jewellery and other valuables.

The men then chopped Gopaulsingh multiple times.

Her husband managed to grab their child and escape by jumping out of a window. Both survived.

On December 20, ACP Wayne Mystar had recommended legislative reform to address the increased reports of home invasion in the Southern, South Western and Central Divisions. Mystar told reporters that the classification codes did not classify home invasion as an actual offence.

He also had a message to those who might be thinking about invading homes.

"We will not be asking them, we are telling them that we are going to seek them, we are going to find them and we are going to prosecute them with the full brunt of the law."

In the Central division, 25-year-old Joash Topping was gunned down at Clement Street off Freedom Street, Enterprise.

Police said around 7.20 am on December 23 they received a report that three people had been shot.

Topping died at the scene, and two other men were wounded.

Criminologist: They know what to do!

After the country reached this gruesome landmark, Newsday spoke by phone on December 23 to criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad, who said as long as the powers that be remain inactive in dealing with the issues, the issues will persist.

"Is not that we don't know what to do. There are so many really good technologies out there to help with the detection rate.

"None of these things are happening in TT."

Seepersad used the analogy of potholes.

"They are all over the place. It's not rocket science in terms of what to do about them. It's a really simple matter. If you ask a child how to fix a pothole, they'll know how to fix it."

Seepersad also cited a basic piece of technology the police could use to improve the detection rate in the caseof kidnappings.

"It is possible to track cellphones. Not only the case where you have a cellphone number and somebody is a suspect and you do that. Yes, the police do that.

"But there are systems in place that track all cellphones. Google tracks cellphones worldwide. Google Mobility Report tracks cellphones' movements across the world."

He said this technology can be used especially for kidnappings because their time and place are usually known.

"It's a simple matter of using the cellphone data that is actually already recorded and exists and find out which cellphones converged at a particular location at a particular time.

"This will narrow down the list of suspects to persons who were there."

Seepersad was lost for words as to why those who could implement change do not want to implement it.

Asked whether he was surprised the murder toll had crossed 600, he said, "No. As long as there is inaction to this level, it's no surprise that this will happen.

"There's no deterrent. The detection rates are so low that there's a clear message that you can do anything you want in this country and get away with it."

Police: All hands on deck needed

DCP Junior Benjamin called for an all-hands-on-deck approach to help fight crime nationwide.

"In order to solve the problem...the police service must hold hands with the community. We have to engage the community and form community partnerships, so we can build the community trust and share information to deal with crime on a real-time basis.

"We also need all aspects to work with the police. The legislators, we need the legislation in order for us to be more effective."

Benjamin said the murder toll was heartbreaking and concerning.

"There is a resolution within my spirit that the police service, if we continue our intelligence-led, evidence-based approach, that we will see the fruits of our labour.

"We need to continue doing the little things correctly, consistently."

He remains optimistic and hopeful that the police will end the year strongly.

Newsday told Benjamin Seepersad's comments and asked for a response.

"The police use the necessary tools we believe can give proper evidence-based solutions to crime.

"There are different technologies, but we want to make sure after you find an individual guilty of an offence, that you use one that has the authority to deal with the situation before a court of law."

Benjamin said the issue was more than just using technology, but using tools that can hold up to the country's laws.

