Justice Seepersad urges men, leaders to emulate Joseph

Justice Frank Seepersad at the Suchamachar Presbyterian Church, San Fernando, on December 22. -

Men, leaders and society have been urged to embody the virtues of Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus Christ.

Justice Frank Seepersad made the entreaty in his 2024 Christmas sermon at the Suchamachar Presbyterian Church, San Fernando, on December 22.

Seepersad, a lay preacher, reflected on the often-overlooked figure in the Nativity story and noted that the qualities Joseph embodied—integrity, compassion and faith—were needed now more than ever.

He began his sermon by revisiting the story of Joseph, highlighting his moral strength and compassion.

“I want us to consider the goodness of Joseph and invite us all, and our men in particular, to be like Joseph.”

>

Seepersad noted that Joseph did not react with anger or judgment after learning of Mary’s pregnancy, but instead chose to act with love and discretion.

“Joseph was a man of character and compassion,” Seepersad emphasised, noting how his obedience to God’s will led him to marry Mary and protect her from societal disgrace.

“These characteristics must be the cornerstone of every person's life if their ultimate desire is to realise their fullest potential.

“When you are a person whose life is characterised by integrity, honesty and empathy you will gain the respect of your fellow man and win the favour of God.”

Seepersad made a powerful plea to men, particularly those in positions of authority, to adopt Joseph’s values.

“Become men of candour and compassion. Let your word be your bond,” he implored, criticising the prevalence of arrogance and self-aggrandisement in leadership.

Respect, Seepersad also pointed out, was not automatically given, but earned through actions.

“As we look around our society, how many of our men and leaders exhibit Joseph's characteristics?

“Regrettably, men like Joseph are few and far between. Instead of attitudes of candour, caring and compassion, far too many live lives which are characterised by arrogance, officiousness and self-aggrandisement.

>

“So the first call today goes out to all our men and in particular those charged with leadership roles whether those roles are within homes, the community, at workplaces or at the highest echelons of power, to ensure that they pattern their lives after Joseph.

“Become men of candour and compassion, let your word be your bond, focus upon the delivery of help and, where help is not possible, then commit to doing no harm.

“Respect is earned and is not dependent upon who you are but on how you are. Your words matter, your attitude matters, your conduct matters and your title is of no moment.”

The judge also underscored the need for respect for men.

“Do we respect the men in our lives, do we respect our leaders, decision-makers, our judges and all who hold positions of authority? The rule of law is contingent upon respect as people are more likely to respect laws and decisions when they respect the people who make and administer them.

“All who hold positions of authority must be like Joseph and strive to live in a way which earns respect.”

Seepersad turned to pressing societal issues, including domestic violence, gender-based violence and youth delinquency. Drawing parallels between Joseph’s respect for Mary and the modern epidemic of violence against women, the judge asked, “Where is the level of compassion which Joseph extended to Mary? Why are our women and children not loved and embraced instead of being beaten and brutalised?”

His message was: "Men, we need to be like Joseph. We need to value, love and support our women and children. We have to be sensitive and consider their needs as we respect them and avoid pressuring them to conform to our often misguided and ill formed expectations.

“Far too many leaders and men in our society explode at the sign of conflict. Disagreement and disappointment are met with rage and dialogue that is divisive and dismissive. Their words are full of venom and their actions are designed to degrade.

>

Seepersad introduced “WWJD – What Would Joseph Do?” as a guiding principle for navigating life’s challenges, urging individuals to pause, reflect, and act with integrity and compassion when confronted with conflicts or difficult decisions.

Seepersad’s message also touched on the crisis of youth violence, attributing it to a lack of nurturing, faith, and accountability.

“These truant youth are not cockroaches; they are lost souls who are the product of a corrupt, callous, and self-absorbed society,” he said, calling on communities to adopt the principle that “it takes a village to raise a child.”

“Young people are in crisis, they have no respect for themselves or for others, compassion is a foreign concept and their God is gun and gold.”

But, he noted, “They were not born this way. We, however, contributed to moulding them into callous criminals.

“Instead of applying WWJD, we deprived them of care, attention, nurturing, correction, and failed to instil in them in sense of faith and family and the concept that actions have consequences.

“They have seen that in this society accountability for one’s missteps is all but absent and the supremacy of God has been replaced by the desire to live for today. We have created them and we now need to help them if we are to curb the criminal catastrophe which confronts us.

“Men must take a more direct role in the lives of their children, especially young sons who are easily influenced by the fast life. Men, just as Joseph did, we all need to be present and invested in the lives of our children.

“We can start by changing our lives this Christmas, by constantly asking ourselves WWJD as we navigate our daily lives.”

>

Seepersad’s sermon ended with a call for societal transformation. “It is not too late; change can come, but we must be the agents of that change,” he concluded, urging men to take a more active role in their families’ lives and for everyone to reflect on Joseph’s example this Christmas season.