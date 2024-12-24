Health Ministry urges precautions against Sahara dust

In a view from San Fernando Hill, Sahara dust blankets the southern city. File photo -

The Health Ministry has advised the public to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from the harmful effects of Sahara dust, in light of ongoing poor air quality owing to the dust’s significant presence in the atmosphere.

The ministry issued the advisory in a release on December 24, hours after the Environmental Management Authority said the dust was present in quantities that were unhealthy for the general public.

The Health Ministry said Sahara dust may contain various particles which can decrease the quality of air and may cause symptoms such as: a dry cough; sore throat; itchy, watery eyes; sneezing; and a runny nose.

It said high levels of Sahara dust may also exacerbate illness in persons at high risk of respiratory complications including people with pre-existing lung conditions such as asthma and or bronchitis; people with pre-existing heart disease; the elderly; and children.

It said vulnerable people can choose to stay indoors where appropriate to minimise the effects; do less strenuous outdoor activity like walking instead of running; and wear a mask where possible. It said people with pre-existing conditions are advised to ensure that their rescue inhaler is with them at all times.

The ministry said while people may experience symptoms during the days of a Sahara dust event, these should decrease as the dust levels reduce. It said people who experience severe shortness of breath (difficulty breathing), persistent fever (for more than two-three days), or a severe worsening of a pre-existing condition should seek urgent medical attention.

The Health Ministry said it would continue to provide updates to the public as necessary.