EMA: Air quality levels unhealthy

Saharan dust blankets the city skyline. View of Port of Spain, from the popular lookout, along Lady Young Road, Belmont. - File photo

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has said the current air quality levels are unhealthy based on the air quality monitoring stations at Arima, Port of Spain and Pt Lisas at 9 am on December 24.

In a release, the EMA said the increase in particulate matter (PM) is attributed to Sahara dust and the levels range between 158-163. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, particulate matter contains microscopic solids or liquid droplets that are so small that they can be inhaled and cause serious health problems. Levels over 100 to 150 are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups and over 150 to 200 are unhealthy for everyone.

It said everyone, and in particular, sensitive groups including older adults, children and individuals with heart or lung disease, respiratory ailments and allergies are strongly advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

The EMA said the air quality levels at the Pt Lisas monitoring station is at 150, meaning the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

It advised members of the public to visit the EMA’s website and social media pages for daily updates on air quality in TT.

It said real time updates on air quality can also be accessed via this link: https://ei.weblakes.com/RTTPublic/DshBrdAQI.

The TT Meteorological Office said there is a significant concentration of Sahara dust present in the atmosphere. It said people who are susceptible to this change in air quality are advised to take the necessary precautions.

A haze can be seen blanketing the sky and the mountains of the Northern Range.