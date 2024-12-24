Carapichaima man murdered

- File photo

A gunman shot and killed a 49-year-old man on the night of December 23, in Carapichaima on the roadway.

The victim, Kester Phillip, of Orange Field Road, Carapichaima, was declared dead at the Chaguanas Health Facility.

The police said that at around 9.20 pm, Phillip was walking along Derrick Road when a gunman accosted him and opened fire.

Phillip managed to run onto Rodney Road, but the gunman continued to fire, hitting him several times. The gunman then left, and the police were alerted.

Phillip was rushed to the health facility.

Among the first responders were PC Rampersad and WPC Sargeant of the Central Division, who went to the facility. When Phillip was declared dead, detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) were also notified.

No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.