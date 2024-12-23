Woman killed in deadly Moruga home invasion

- File photo

A 36-year-old judicial support officer was chopped to death in a home invasion in Moruga early on December 23.

Stacy Gopaulsingh, 36, of Poui Trace in St Mary's Village, died in her home.

She was reportedly employed with the Judiciary.

The murder occurred around 3 am.

Gopaulsingh, her husband, and their child were asleep when men broke into the house.

The intruders ransacked the home and robbed them of cash, including US $800, jewellery and other valuables. The men then chopped Gopaulsingh multiple times.

Her husband managed to grab their child and escape by jumping out of a window. Both survived.

Officers from the St Mary's Police Post, along with other officers from the Southern Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, responded.

However, the killers had already fled the scene.

Condolences have been pouring in, and Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin took to Facebook to express that the news of Gopaulsingh's murder has shaken the village.