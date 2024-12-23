Shoppers buying mainly household items in Port of Spain

A vendor shows his customer his mats for sale on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, Sunday. - Ayanna Kinsale

Charlotte Street in Port of Spain remained busy with people bustling about on December 22, as they came out to buy market goods, check for gifts and other necessities.

One woman from a clothing store said sales were slow as most people were shopping for market goods.

A market vendor said business had been slow that day but she hoped it would pick up over the next few days, and she was going with the flow.

A woman, Miriam, said she came to finish her grocery shopping.

“I bought the bulk of it already, the ham and the other things, so now it’s just things like the rice and the green seasoning.”

>

At a Chinese variety story, a clerk said people had been coming for artificial flowers and decorations. He didn’t want to give the name of the store for security reasons.

“This year has been generally slow, people buy flowers, not big items.”

A woman selling eggs said people were only buying eggs if the price was right.

At IAM, Mohan Mahabir said people were coming in to buy items for their houses and preparing Christmas meals.

“They’re buying dish drainers, rugs, mats, doormats, accessories for baking, baking pans especially, ovenware, those kinds of things, more Christmas-style things.

“I think more people will come in between now and Christmas with last-minute cleaning. Some people now get fortnight pay and pension – depending on how people get paid they will come and shop. This is the rundown to Christmas, and if people get the little backpay, they might have their things home put down for an emergency, but if they get extra money they will come and spend.”

The cashier at a home goods store said people had been coming in mostly to buy mats and accessories but business had been slow as people were saving their money.

At an open air jewellery store, the seller said people were coming in to buy gifts.

At bag store Vivanova, Kaelynn Forde said people were buying handbags, knapsacks and purses for different purposes.

>

“Most of them are buying to sell over, gifts for others, and for themselves.”

A sock vendor on Queen Street said people were still afraid to come into the area but she was grateful for the small sales she was making.

A woman rushing by with a Pennywise bag in her hand, like many others, said she came out to buy gifts and essentials. Another woman said she came out to see if she could get gifts for her children but would have to return the next day as most stores were closed.