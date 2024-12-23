NTA: Rapist's sentence reduction sends wrong signal

NTA deputy chairman Christine Newallo-Hosein -

National Transformation Alliance deputy chairman Christine Newallo-Hosein said she was disappointed with a recent ruling where a convicted rapist’s sentence was reduced because he made a donation to the Rape Crisis Society.

On December 19, Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo sentenced 44-year-old construction worker Mark Calvahal to a little over six years in prison for raping a tenant of his St James apartment in 2012.

Waterman-Latchoo began with a 12-year sentence, giving him a two-year reduction for his previous good character; a year because he has a son with a medical condition; and another two years because he paid $15,000 to the Rape Crisis Society, since his victim did not want the money but asked for it to be paid to the society. The two weeks he spent in custody awaiting sentence were also deducted

In a media release on December 22, Newallo-Hosein said the reduced sentence sent the wrong signal.

“While I am not questioning the judiciary or the specific details of this case, I believe this decision sends a message to the wider community that justice has a price tag. I want to clarify that restitution is of paramount importance in any just society and we ought to seek justice not only in a sentence served but that there is true character transformation.

“As a society, do we want to put a price on rape, where a perpetrator might believe they can purchase restitution without remorse? Is this the message we want to send to women in modern society?”

She said the case highlighted the lack of funding for vital organisations such as the Rape Crisis Society, one of the main organisations tasked with addressing the pervasive crime.

“From problems at orphanages and the shutdown of the police-service app to a political leader referring to a woman as a ‘b---h’ and an attempt to exclude some from pensions, it seems that at every turn, the most vulnerable in society are under siege.”

Newallo-Hosein said during NTA political leader Gary Griffith’s time as Minister of National Security, the Child Protection Unit was formed, and the Gender-Based Violence Unit was formed when he was Commissioner of Police.

“This clearly demonstrates strong and morally upright core values. Values that will ensure not only that justice is served but also that we send a clear message that criminals will no longer have the upper hand.”