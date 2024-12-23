NACTA: Voters disappointed in leaders, certain MPs

MANY voters do not believe the leader of the political party they support cares about them or the country as a whole.

This was one of the findings of a recent opinion survey conducted by the North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) which was released on December 21.

NACTA said the survey sought the opinions of several likely voters on issues which could be topical in the next general election.

One of those issues was the leadership of political parties.

The survey did not limit this question to any single party.

NACTA said, "The response was shocking as over half of the respondents felt the leader of the party that they support (ed) do not truly care for them and or the country. Some of them felt that their party leader is very selfish and does not even care for the party they lead. Many are of the view that the party leader cares only for self and has engaged in decision-making to perpetuate control over party rather than to win or retain government that would benefit supporters."

The survey found most voters indicating, "Any party leader must be strategic in decision-making and unselfish in personal action and be willing to put aside ambition to do what is best for a party to win election."

Voters highlighted blunders made by several political leaders from the 1980s-2020.

"Leadership failures were glaring in 1988 in NAR, UNC in 2001, 2002, 2007, and 2020, PNM in 2000, and COP in 2007."

NACTA said voters believed the Prime Minister was strategic in building alliances in 2015 when the PNM was in opposition, which led to the party winning that year's election.

At that time, the PNM was able to get the support of some trade unions against the then UNC-led People's Partnership coalition.

Voters, NACTA continued, commended Dr Rowley's selection of PNM candidates in 2020, uniting various factions and dissidents in the party, helped the PNM win the 2020 election."

NACTA said, "He is doing a repeat of 2020 and is ahead in opinion polls heading for a third consecutive victory in 2025."

The PNM's opponents, NACTA continued, failed to unite in 2015 and 2020 and were defeated.

The UNC is attempting to form a coalition with the MND, PEP and some trade unions.

The National Transformation Alliance, Congress of the People and HOPE (are trying to form another alliance.

None of these groups have established a coalition to date.

NACTA said, "Repeating the same strategy and expecting different results is madness. The governing party, on the other hand, has fine-tuned its prowess as a well-oiled election machine and one would expect early elections mid-year as opposed to August or later."

Given its relative unity, party structure and electoral machinery firmly rooted and growing, NACTA added the PNM "has the advantage to win the next election, making electoral gains."

Voters, NACTA continued, believe effective political leaders must understand the landscape, make sacrifices and change strategies if those strategies continue to result in resounding losses.

"Discredited hangers-on as candidates and speaking on platform does enormous damage to a party’s electability. They, themselves ought to know that people don’t want them and to step down or not seek re-election."

NACTA noted incumbent Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds' decision not to stand for re-election and the PNM's rejection of the nomination of incumbent La Brea MP Stephen McClashie as examples of individuals and parties reading the political landscape correctly.

NACTA said voters said there are several incumbent government and opposition MPs who have poor ratings and should not stand for re-election.

Some of them are MPs in constituencies which are key to winning any election.

NACTA said, "Their public presence in the party is hurting its image and electoral prospect."

Political parties should understand elections are a numbers game.

"They know the numbers and what must be done to win in marginals."

NACTA said voters believe some parties know this fact better than others.

"The PNM leader is cleaning house while simultaneously consolidating and expanded the party’s support base into almost every available social, cultural, ethnic, and economic group and in almost every neighbourhood, giving it the advantage in 2025."

NACTA said, " If UNC does the same, it will boost its prospects."