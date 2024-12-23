Maracas beach-goers help find missing boy

Maracas beach -

A relaxing day at Maracas Bay on December 22 turned into a frantic search for a four-year-old boy who went missing for almost 45 minutes.

The boy's mother was heard screaming his name as she roamed the beach looking for him.

Almost 100 people joined the search, splitting into smaller parties to comb different areas. The search ended in a sigh of relief as he was found near the eastern end of the beach.

According to a source who joined the search, the boy was reportedly playing with another child when he suddenly went wandering.

Good Samaritans who joined the search were told to look for a boy wearing a blue shorts.

Lifeguard Anthony Paul confirmed the incident in a brief interview with Newsday but said he could provide no details about the name of the boy or his parent.