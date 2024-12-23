Hello World favourite to capture First Citizens Gold Cup

Arima Race Club member Roger Hadeed, from left, general manager Trustee Services, First Citizens and management committee member of the Arima Race Club John O’Brien show the Boxing Day trophies for the First Citizens Gold Cup and First Citizens Juvenile Championship. PHOTO COURTESY FIRST CITIZENS -

JASON CLIFTON

A TOTAL of 47 horses are entered for the final race day of the 2024 racing season, to be contested at Santa Rosa Park, Arima on Boxing Day.

Punters, who journey to Santa Rosa Park, will witness a six-race card. The day's programme will be sponsored by First Citizens.

Also on tap, will be two feature events. The third race of the day, which is named the First Citizens Juvenile Championship, will be a grade two race for colts, geldings and fillies that would be run over 1,350 metres on the main course. The penultimate race, which is the First Citizens Gold Cup, is opened to top-class horses and will go over the distance of 2,000 metres on the main track.

The co-feature that is the First Citizens Juvenile Championship was formerly known as the St James and St Anns Stakes that was run separately. This contest has attracted a quality field of ten babes.

>

The feature contest which is the First Citizens Gold Cup wll see eight thoroughbreds facing starter Wayne Campbell at approximately 3.30 pm.

Of the eight runners, champion trainer John O'Brien will saddle three. It is expected that Hello World will be sent off as pre-race favourite.

Post time for the holiday card is slated at 12.30 pm.