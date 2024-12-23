Fruit cake, TV stolen from La Romaine woman’s home

Burglars broke into the home of a 74-year-old woman in La Romaine over the weekend and stole a fruit cake, a TV and a bunch of keys.

The police said around 5.30 pm on December 21, the victim secured her property at Hosein Avenue in Gulf View before leaving.

When she returned around 7.30 am the next day, she discovered a door on the side of the house had been opened.

Further checks revealed that her home was ransacked, and a nine-by-four-inch fruit cake worth $300, a 32-inch flat-screen TV worth $1,500 and a bunch of house keys were missing.

The police were alerted, and officers from the San Fernando CID responded and gathered evidence.

PC Harricharan and Bhagwandeen photographed and processed the scene.

PC Jagroop is leading the investigations.

No one has been arrested, and the items remain unaccounted for.

The police are urging anyone with information on the housebreaking and larceny to call them at 999, 555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).