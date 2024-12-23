Camila, 12, dreams big after removing two brain tumours

Camila Sofía Gelviz, 12, is a normal girl despite having suffered two brain tumours. She loves drawing and has hundreds of colours in her house in Couva, where she lives with her family. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

AT just twelve years old, Camila Sofía Gelviz has had to fight for her life against two brain tumours.

She is a Colombian-Venezuelan girl who today, after two surgeries, several medical treatments and travelling through three countries, is in TT trying to make her dream to become a lawyer come true.

Camila was a normal girl, happy with her grandmother Gloria García, with whom she has lived since she was born (her mother lives in Spain and her father in Panama).

In 2018, while travelling from Venezuela to Peru with García to meet other relatives, she suffered some dizziness and a seizure. Once in Peru, they went to a doctor as the seizures persisted. There, the then six year old was diagnosed for the first time with a brain tumour, which completely changed her life and forced her family to make decisions for her health.

“We decided to seek medical help in Colombia. Our family has dual nationality (Colombian-Venezuelan) and there are very good specialists in that country.

"One of those doctors is Carlos Mario Echeverría, who is a paediatric neurologist. He has been an angel. He helped us at all times to find the tools to deal with Camila's illness,” García said.

Echeverría was in charge of the surgery to remove Camila's tumour in 2019.

“For the glory of God, the operation was a total success. We began the recovery process with treatment and a lot of care.”

That good news and Camila's good health allowed her family to make another important decision: to come to TT.

On April 25, 2022, García and Camila arrived in TT to meet García's daughter July Gelviz.

“Since she (Camila) was born, I have always taken care of her despite the distance. She is like my daughter and I work hard for her every day,” her aunt said.

July Gelviz is married to a TT citizen and has lived here for eight years.

However, the nightmare returned in mid-2023 as Camila had a seizure while she was studying at a private school in Chaguanas.

“With the help of many people, we held raffles, bike shows, sold food, and with a lot of work, medical studies were carried out, proving that the tumour had grown again,” said her aunt.

They contacted Echeverría and went to Colombia a few weeks later, where she had surgery again to remove a tumour from her brain.

“This second surgery was even more complex and the tumour could not be completely removed, but against all odds Camila has gotten up and is with us. She returned to TT, she is a happy girl trying to live a peaceful life.”

Since she returned from the second surgery, Camila has had medical check-ups at ABC paediatrics and Mt Hope Paediatric Children's Hospital.

Her grandmother said, “She really is a girl who has broken all medical predictions and overcome obstacles with incredible strength and maturity, controlling her seizures to the maximum...

"For now, a third surgery is no longer an option. We are in God's hands and we trust He will continue to perform a miracle and work in Camila's life.”

Like any pre-teen, Camila loves watching movies and TV. She also has her own hobbies such as painting and drawing with lots of colours. She also enjoys playing with other children, helping others, and has a strength and direct way of speaking, urging people to value every moment and every situation.

Her dream is to be a lawyer because she likes to see justice prevail.

She is a born defender, says her family.

Her maturity and way of facing each medical challenge and treatment has given her family strength to stay calm in difficult times, but always with faith and hope.

Camila Sofía Gelviz was diagnosed with astrocytoma (brain tumour) with focal epilepsy.

She was given a 20 per cent chance of survival and in that 20 per cent there was the possibility of remaining in a vegetative state or losing some of their senses.

According to the Cedars Sinai website, "A brain tumor is an abnormal growth of tissue in the brain."

Astrocytoma, it said, is the most common type of brain tumour in children. In a child, an astrocytoma is usually found at the base of the brain. It is usually low grade, which means slow growing. A low-grade astrocytoma may not need treatment right away. But it should be watched carefully. This is because it could turn into a faster-growing tumour.

Most brain tumours are caused by abnormal genes or chromosomes. Researchers don’t know what causes them to be abnormal. Some chemicals may play a part in gene changes. Research is ongoing.

An astrocytoma can cause symptoms if it begins to grow into or press on an area of the brain. The most common symptoms of an astrocytoma are:

Loss of balance

Trouble walking

Morning headache or a headache that goes away after vomiting

Seizures

Slow speech

Handwriting skills get worse

Changes in energy level or excessive sleepiness

Vision, hearing, or speech problems

Source: www.cedars-sinai.org

