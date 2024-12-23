Baptism of firefor Dwight Yorke

Dwight Yorke - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: TT lost its first game 3-1 under the leadership of Dwight Yorke. It was a baptism of fire. These things happen.

We cannot afford a Carlo Ancelotti at present. Plain talk, bad manners.

Let us give Yorke some time. Rome was not built in a day. Drop by drop the bucket fills.

TT, get behind the team. Do not only be critical supporters.

Yorke, at the end of the day the buck stops with you. You have my support. Yes you can. A bad beginning can make a great ending.

Remember one thing though: Winning is not everything. It is the only thing.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town