Woman Speak Up Inner Circle hosts Dinner to Remember

Attendees at the Woman Speak Up Inner Circle Dinner to Remember. -

Woman Speak Up Inner Circle recently hosted its first annual Dinner to Remember at Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s – an event, aimed at equipping female brand owners with all the tools necessary to have a dynamic and profitable new year. Women from across the country were in attendance, eager to learn strategies on how to effectively cope with the mental and emotional demands of juggling business and family while exploring options to achieve personal growth.

Speaker June James was on hand to share her own personal journey and to offer expert advice on managing mental health and burnout.

Public relations agency Carli Communications, one of the event’s sponsors, also launched its publicity planner featuring artwork by local abstract artist Shari La Shae aimed at helping Caribbean entrepreneurs increase their visibility while inspiring mindfulness and mental well-being.

Woman Speak Up is the brainchild of Wendy-Ann Pompey and Marisa Dopwell. It was created to provide a space for the upliftment and empowerment of women-led businesses. From their first Sip & Share to their Woman Speak Up podcast, they continuously support local and regional women entrepreneurs.

In the spirit of giving, Pompey said, “It’s my prayer that the new year will bring more love, happiness, and peace into our lives...

"I want to encourage you ladies to make your well-being a priority. As Marisa said, cheers to a year of growth, love, and endless possibilities.”

For information on upcoming events, follow @wendyannpompey on Instagram