Fireworks Coalition asks PM for protection ahead of New Year

National Insurance Board workers look at fireworks at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on August 31. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Fireworks Action Coalition of Trinidad and Tobago (FACTT) has written to the Prime Minister urging him to protect the public from the damaging effects of fireworks.

Their appeal comes mere days ahead of the New Year, which is typically ushered in by fireworks on the stroke of midnight.

In a letter on December 20, the organisation said the public remained victims to the damaging effects of the explosive devices due to government’s failure to enact legislation for responsible and regulated firework usage.

The letter quoted the Prime Minister as saying on October 31, 2023, that the “wanton disregard for human life in Trinidad and Tobago has now gone beyond concerning to the ridiculous. This intractable situation now demands that the law-abiding citizens be given the right to their peace and safety above the freedom of the lawless and the violent few who operate with impunity.”

FACTT said in recent years, videos posted on social media show youthful gang warfare where fireworks are used as weapons.

“Any of the ‘the violent few', armed with easily acquired fireworks, poses an immediate threat to the peace, safety and physical wellbeing of the law-abiding citizens mentioned in your above statement.”

It said its latest letter to the Attorney General on December 4 requested an update on actions being taken by government to provide peace and safety for all citizens from the unregulated use of fireworks. FACTT said this letter remained unanswered.

FACTT asked the Prime Minister to instruct the Attorney General and Cabinet to act with compassion and dispatch to implement measures in the shortest possible time that will ensure peace and safety from the use of fireworks for all citizens.