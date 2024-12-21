When will slaughter in Gaza end?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: As war rages in the Middle East, or perhaps it's more accurate to say as the mass murder of Palestinian civilians continue in the Middle East, we are left to wonder when will it all end.

Zionist Israel, supported by the US and the UK, continue to commit genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza via carpet bombing and starvation – for over a year.

The Israelis have proceeded in more recent times to engage in ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza and have expanded their illegal settlements in the West Bank, killing many in the process.

They have attacked Lebanon but, being weak fighters on the ground and not having the stomach for Hezbollah's missiles falling on Tel Aviv, the Zionists quickly agreed to a ceasefire. Now they are taking advantage of the fall of the Assad regime in Syria to expand their illegal occupation of that sovereign nation.

Israel has become a pariah state, whose prime minister is wanted by the ICC for crimes against humanity. The country is and always has been essentially an American base in the Middle East, and aims to uphold America's strategic political and economic interests in the region.

The world now sees more clearly the US for what it is and perhaps has always been: a settler colonial state bent on having its way on the international stage and dominating the world politically and economically.

Its leaders conveniently observe international law when it suits their objectives, but disregard it and attack organisations like the ICC when it does not.

The consistent lesson of history is that all empires fall, even when the leadership of the particular empire thought it impossible. We don't know what form it may take, but we await that day, for the blood of thousands of Palestinian children will not go unanswered by divine providence. Justitia et pax (justice and peace).

MICHAEL JATTAN

Diego Martin