Rifle among 3 guns seized in police operations

An AK-47, one of three guns seized by police during exercises across a number of divisions on December 20 and 21. Photo courtesy TTPS. -

Police seized three guns and several rounds of ammunition during operations across multiple divisions between December 20 and the early hours of December 21.

In an anti-crime exercise in Morvant, officers from various units, including the Inter-Agency Task Force and the K9 Unit, were on patrol along Cipriani Avenue when they spotted a man holding a gun.

Police said in a report that as officers approached, the man pointed the weapon at them and shot at him.

The suspect reportedly dropped the gun and fled. Police recovered the weapon, an AK-47 rifle with 28 rounds of 7.62 ammunition.

Elsewhere, in the Arima district, officers searched near a temple in Printeryville, where they found a CZ Scorpion rifle and nine rounds of 9mm ammunition. The gun was seized and PC Enile is investigating.

In Chaguanas, officers from the CID and the Central Division Task Force seized a revolver and two rounds of .38 ammunition from a carpark near a bar on Rodney Road during an operation. PC Mendoza is investigating that case.