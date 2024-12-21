Rifle among 3 guns seized in police operations
Police seized three guns and several rounds of ammunition during operations across multiple divisions between December 20 and the early hours of December 21.
In an anti-crime exercise in Morvant, officers from various units, including the Inter-Agency Task Force and the K9 Unit, were on patrol along Cipriani Avenue when they spotted a man holding a gun.
Police said in a report that as officers approached, the man pointed the weapon at them and shot at him.
The suspect reportedly dropped the gun and fled. Police recovered the weapon, an AK-47 rifle with 28 rounds of 7.62 ammunition.
Elsewhere, in the Arima district, officers searched near a temple in Printeryville, where they found a CZ Scorpion rifle and nine rounds of 9mm ammunition. The gun was seized and PC Enile is investigating.
In Chaguanas, officers from the CID and the Central Division Task Force seized a revolver and two rounds of .38 ammunition from a carpark near a bar on Rodney Road during an operation. PC Mendoza is investigating that case.
