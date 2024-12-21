Ramadhar: COP not committing to coalition yet

Prakash Ramadhar -

NEW interim Congress of the People (COP) political leader Prakash Ramadhar says the party must become stronger before it considers joining any coalition to contest the next general election.

He also said any proper coalition must built on trust and could not work if it was a marriage of political convenience to benefit some at the expense of others.

Ramadhar, who was elected COP leader in 2011 but resigned in 2016, made those comments on December 20 as he spoke about his decision to re-enter electoral politics.

He was appointed interim leader on December 9 after then interim leader Kirt Sinnette resigned.

Sinnette had been leader since 2020 when then leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan resigned.

Ramadhar said the COP had not had internal elections for any post on its national executive for many years.

"When I demitted office it was on the basis that the party was to go into gear to have an election for leader and (an executive)."

He recalled that infighting in the COP prevented that from happening.

Ramadhar said Sinette asked him to return and he was appointed deputy leader.

"It was not the best possible way but it was the only way for me to get back involved at that level because we do need now all hands on deck to first of all fix COP, to put it back on its feet."

Ramadhar repeated the COP had always been about uniting divergent political forces.

"We are about that. Bringing people together and solving problems."

Ramadhar said COP founder Winston Dookeran was pleased he was back as acting leader.

"Only when we are in a better shape and form, then we will be able to contribute better to other forces who have the same ambitions."

COP has not pledged yet allegiance to either a coalition it has been discussing with the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) and HOPE (Honesty Opportunity Performance Empowerment) or a separate coalition which the UNC is attempting to form.

Ramadhar repeated his first priority is strengthening the COP.

He said the party has learnt from the past with respect to the failures in the former People's Partnership (PP) coalition that it was a member of from 2010-2015.

"Now is not the time for personal ambitions to trump the future of this nation."

Ramadhar said, "Before you want to partner with anybody, make sure you are in good form. That is what I am about now."

He believed there were good and bad people across the political spectrum.

Asked about NTA leader Gary Griffith's view that UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is forming a coalition to help the UNC get back into government and whether Persad-Bissessar had learnt from the mistakes of the PP, Ramadhar said, "I cannot speak for anyone except from my experience."

He recalled that as prime minister, Persad-Bissessar would ask if certain things would help the people.

"If the answer was yes, she would say proceed."

While everyone is entitled to their views, Ramadhar said, "You cannot work or expect to go into a relationship with anyone with accusations as your plot line."

Only with a level of trust from all parties, could there be a successful partnership.

Ramadhar said while the PNM might have done their best in government for the last nine years. "their best is not good enough."

Griffith welcomed Ramadhar's return.

In a WhatsApp comment, he said, "We are setting up an MOU (memorandum of understanding). It is not going to be cosmetic similar to what we had with the Fyzabad Accord (in 2010 which created the PP). This is something to ensure there will be a degree of mutual respect, unified vision, principles, ideologies to ensure that we will not have a repeat of what we had in 2010-2015 (with the PP.)

Griffith previously said the UNC used the majority of the seats it won in the 2010 election to sideline the COP when the PP assumed office.

He added Ramadhar's experience would prevent a repeat of mistakes with the PP.

Griffith said the NTA would not be involved in character assassination, referring to Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) leader Philip Edward Alexander's derogatory comments about Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis publicly grieving the death of her ministerial colleague Lisa Morris-Julian who died in a fire at her Arima home on December 16.

While Persad-Bissessar has condemned Alexander's comments, Griffith wondered why she still allowed PEP to be a member of the coalition the UNC is trying to form. He claimed the UNC had a standard of not associating itself with people who engage in character assassination.

Griffith added it was interesting that Persad-Bissessar claimed she would not engage in discussions with him because he criticised UNC deputy leader Jearlean John.

He repeated his criticism was about the UNC contesting elections alone and losing.

Griffith also recalled Alexander had insulted Persad-Bissessar in the past and vowed to everything he could to prevent the UNC from winning government again.

While remaining open to talks for unity, Griffith said, "Show me your political allies and I'll tell you who you are."

In a WhatsApp comment, HOPE leader Timothy Hamel-Smith confirmed Griffith's comments about the draft MOU.

Hamel-Smith had not spoken with Ramadhar since he became acting COP leader and has no idea about his position on an NTA/COP/HOPE alliance.

He was certain Sinnette would have received some assurances from Ramadhar about his alignment to that coalition and its members.