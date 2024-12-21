Prayer in time of sorrow

Lisa Morris-Julian -

THE EDITOR: Dear God, we come before you today with heavy hearts, grieving the loss of our friend, Lisa Morris-Julian.

We feel the deep pain of her absence and ask that you wrap your loving arms around everyone who is hurting, comforting them in their sorrow. Grant them strength to face each day, and may your peace fill the spaces where Lisa and her children once were.

She was a person of great humility and integrity. Guide all those who are hurting and those whose lives she has touched. Give everyone strength through this difficult time, and remind them that you are always with them so that they can carry on the service to humanity that Lisa incorporated.

In your name, dear God.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando