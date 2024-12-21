La Romaine man gunned down

Akeem "Reddo" Greene -

A brief confrontation between two men in La Romaine on the night of December 19 left one dead and the other on the run from the police.

Akeem “Reddo” Greene, 34, died on the spot at the corner of Ethel Street and Byron Street after being shot by a gunman. He lived on Southern Main Road in La Romaine.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 pm.

Reports are Greene was driving his car along Ethel Street when he stopped and got out. A friend was also in the car.

A man approached him, and after a brief confrontation, gunshots were heard.

Greene fell to the ground, injured, and the frightened occupant drove away with the car.

He parked the car at a relative's house on a nearby street, handed over the key, explained what had happened, and then left.

The police and ambulance personnel were notified. Acting Insp Ramsaran and other officers from the Southern Division, as well as the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, visited the scene.

DMO Dr Rajkumar viewed the body and ordered it to be taken to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital for safekeeping, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

W/Cpl Dyer-Baptiste of the homicide bureau is leading the investigation.

When Newsday visited Greene’s home on December 20, no one appeared to be there.