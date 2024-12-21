Hinds announces probe into response to fire that caused MP's death

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, second from left, is flanked by, from left, Curt Cadet, chairman Roosevelt Bruce and Ashti Mahabir, at Ministry of National Security, Port of Spain on December 20. The group is tasked with investigating the fire service's response to the fire that caused the death of MP Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children on December 16. - Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds on December 20 appointed a three-person committee to investigate the fire service's response to the fire which killed Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children in her home at Farfan Street, Arima, on December 16. He held a news briefing at his ministry during which he addressed reporters and presented instruments of appointment to the committee members – former chief fire officer Roosevelt Bruce (chairman), Occupational Safety and Health Authority chairman Kurt Cadette and Office of the Attorney General attorney Vashti Mahabir.

Initially, Hinds said the probe was being done to address public disquiet over the tragedy, but later when pressed said Cabinet would decide on any release of the report's findings.

Hinds said the fire had resulted in "a sad state of affairs." He said since the fire, conflicting stories had arisen around response times, resources, the existence of fire stations, water supply and vehicles. Many people had glibly commented, he said.

"We ventured no position but abject sadness, because the facts are not yet made known."

He said the National Security Council (NSC) had established the three-person team to inquire.

The Prime Minister who heads the NSC had previously indicated his approval for such a probe.

Hinds read out a list of about a dozen terms of reference for the inquiry.

Those included inquiring into the fire service's response to the fire, including to examine its general "policies, procedures and practices" for a fire.

The probe will look at the operations of the Arima and Tunapuna Fire Stations on December 16, including staffing levels plus the availability of equipment, water and vehicles.

Examining station log books of arrival and departure will help ascertain when the fire was reported and when the fire service arrived on the scene to begin operations, he said.

Investigators will get a comprehensive breakdown of the "steps, decisions and actions" of the fire service in their operations to tackle the blaze.

The probe will determine what safeguards the fire service used to protect life and property in that particular fire event.

It will also seek an account of the status of the fire upon arrival, and the availability of pipe-borne water there.

The role of WASA and the Arima Borough Council will be examined regarding the status of the fire at the scene and whether water was available (pipe-bone or otherwise), he added.

Hinds said the probe would also inquire into reports on the tragedy by the fire service, WASA, police service, forensic science centre, TTEC, National Command Centre, and the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), the latter including the use of CCTV video footage.

The committee may also solicit information from individuals for eye-witness accounts of the fire, he added.

The inquiry will examine "all other material circumstances leading up to and surrounding the fatal incident," he said

Hinds said the committee would "prepare a comprehensive written report on its findings, observations and recommendations arising out of those deliberations."

He expected the report within two weeks.

Asked if the committee had legal powers to compel witnesses to testify, Hinds said, "It is merely a fact-finding exercise." He did not see any legal nor constitutional impediments, saying probes have been done many times before. "We anticipate no difficulty." He said the chief fire officer has welcomed the investigation.

As to whether the report will be publicised, Hinds gave two slightly differing statements.

Firstly, when asked if the probe was being done just because Morris-Julian was a PNM MP, he said the tragedy had caused serious public disquiet, with many questions being asked and conflicting stories emerging.

"We believe the public are entitled to know the facts, particularly since it involves this very public matter and a public person," he said.

However, he was a bit less committal later when asked how soon the report would be published.

"Well obviously as soon as the report comes to hand, we – the National Security Council, the Government – will consume the contents of it and on that basis we will decide the way forward, in respect of that particular issue."

Newsday asked if and when the report would be made public, especially if its contents were sensitive.

Hinds replied, "I am unable to say. If it comes to hand, I don't expect anything that is not public. So when it comes to hand, we will deal with it.

"But we want to get the facts, so we will be able to make whatever decisions we might want to make, whatever the outflow from that.

"But we can't do that without having the facts. That is why this is so critical."

Newsday noted just $4.6 million spent on fire station construction in 2023/2024 out of $24 million initially allocated, and asked if the December 16 tragedy could give impetus to the Government to actually spend the $17.5 million allocated this fiscal year. The $24 million mulled $10 million for Point Fortin, $4.2 million for Penal and $3 million for Arouca stations.

Hinds replied, "All I would say is that the business of the operation of any state agency is a work in progress."

He said he could discuss the allocations another time.

Newsday asked if the fire service could offer any fire prevention tips for families this festive season.

He replied, "The fire service is always engaged in sensitising members of the public."

Reporters later asked Bruce how it felt to serve on the committee.

He said, "I am really happy to serve in this capacity, having served for almost 40 years in the fire service and observed what happened in all the ranks from fire fighter to chief fire officer. I am happy now to serve to do this investigation, which is specific to the incident on Monday, December 16.

"Once I am in a position to serve my country, I will accept, in any capacity that I feel qualified."

Asked if he foresaw any hiccups to the probe, he said he did not want to pre-empt things.

"Maybe after the investigation is done and the report is published, I may be willing to answer a question. I don't want to prejudice anything."

Newsday asked if he had any general fire safety tips to offer the general public for the festive season.

"I just want to ask people to observe general safety, and maybe contact the fire service for specific safety guidelines for the Christmas."

