Fatal error by minister?

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Condolences to the family of MP Lisa Morris-Julian. The Prime Minister must be commended for setting up a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

It is reported that the Minister of Public Utilities stated that “at 4.30 am WASA was alerted to a fire in the heart of Arima along Farfan Street. Immediate action was taken...to increase the (water) pressure in the Farfan Street area.”

The committee should now investigate how did the minister or WASA know, an hour before, that a fire would take place at 5.30 am. Is this another fatal “error” by a minister?

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity

>