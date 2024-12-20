Jaker Ali powers Bangladesh to T20 series sweep over West Indies

FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh's Jaker Ali, right, in a match earlier in 2024 against Zimbabwe at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. - AFP PHOTO

The West Indies fell to a heavy 80-run defeat in the third and final T20 against Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent and the Grenadines on December 19 as they conceded a 3-0 series loss to the visitors.

It was Bangladesh's first series sweep against the Windies in the format, and also their first T20 series win over the Men in Maroon since a 2-1 win in 2018.

After two low-scoring contests, the Bangladesh batsmen cut loose in the third T20, scoring a healthy total of 189 for seven after winning the toss and electing to bat first. It was the highest T20 international score at the venue, and middle-order batsman Jaker Ali (72 not out off 41 balls) was the man responsible for most of the carnage with six sixes and three fours in a terrific innings.

In the 15th over, with Ali on 17, he stormed to the pavilion angrily after a dreadful mixup with Shamim Hossain (two) led to a run out. On further inspection by the umpires, it was determined that Ali made his ground before Hossain and was called back to the middle to resume his innings. Hossain was instead given his marching orders to the dugout.

The incident seemed to spur Ali on, as the right-hander helped the visitors score 75 runs in the last five overs – bringing up his second T20 fifty in the process. In the final over, Ali launched an onslaught on Alzarri Joseph (one for 59) as he struck the fast bowler for three sixes as Bangladesh scored 25 runs in the 20th over.

It was Ali's highest score in the format.

Romario Shepherd was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with two for 30.

With bat in hand, the West Indies had another performance to forget as they were rolled over for just 109 by the 17th over.

West Indies were 45 for three by the end of the power play, and at the ten-over mark, they were well and truly out of the game with their score on 60 for six.

Shepherd put up a fight, as he struck three sixes as he top-scored with 33 off 27 balls. However, his efforts couldn't overshadow another sorry batting display by the hosts as Taskin Ahmed (two for 30) wrapped up the game when he bowled Obed McCoy in the 17th over.

Rishad Hossain led the Bangladesh attack with three for 21.

Summarised Scores:

BANGLADESH: 189/7 from 20 overs (Jaker Ali 72 not out, Parvez Hossain Emon 39, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 29; Romario Shepherd 2/30) vs WEST INDIES: 109 from 16.4 overs (R Shepherd 33, Johnson Charles 23; Rishad Hossain 3/21, Mahedi Hasan 2/13). Bangladesh won by 80 runs.