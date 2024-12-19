TTFA, Saudi Arabia Football Federation sign MoU; plan to 'grow together'

TTFA president Kieron Edwards (L) receives a customised jersey from Saudi Arabia Football Federation president Yasser Al Misehal at a MoU signing between the two associations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 18. (TTFA Media) -

SAUDI Arabia Football Federation (Saudi FF) president Yasser Al Misehal said he's excited to see what the future holds after his football body signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the TT Football Association (TTFA) at the Al Shabab Stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday.

On the field of play, Saudi Arabia defeated the Soca Warriors 3-1 in a friendly international on Tuesday. But off the field, Al Misehal and TTFA president Kieron Edwards felt they made an agreement that can benefit both countries' football programmes in the long run.

"It's not just about the senior team. It's about the women's team, it's about infrastructure and helping in terms of the leagues, referees' development and VAR," Edwards told TTFA media.

"It's a very complex and I think monumental achievement to have this MoU signed and it will benefit TT. Not just footballers, but all aspects of football in the near future."

A TTFA media release on Wednesday said the MoU "will include exchanges and support" in areas such as academy development, beach soccer and futsal, coach development, football management and technical direction, general management, good governance, rules and regulations, league and competition development, marketing and commercial activities, sport facilities, sports science, sports medicine, study and research, talent identification and player development, as well as women's and youth football.

"The new (TTFA) executive came into power in April and it's been about laying the right foundation to build upon for the future," Edwards said.

"It's important we lay that foundation, not just for the upcoming 2026 World Cup...it's just a continuation of the relationship between the countries, but now in football."

Al Misehal said the relationship between the countries is very good and is eager to partner with the TTFA, as he said TT has a very good football history.

"We saw the Prime Minister of your country (TT) visiting Saudi Arabia last month. And we're very excited about developing the football relationship. I want to thank the TTFA for their support in Saudi's bid to host the World Cup in 2034," Al Misehal said. "Also, I can see the famous ex-Manchester United player (Dwight Yorke) being the coach which shows that TT is a country that has a lot of passion for football.

"Our slogan is growing together. And that's part of our mission really to grow together."

Al Misehal said growing the women's game is of great interest to the Saudi FF.

"The TTFA has advanced women's football as well and that's a part where we want to learn from them, and also from our side we will be more than happy to cooperate and try to do some programmes where both federations can benefit."

The TTFA release said it will continue to provide updates related to the MoU going forward.