Tabaquite driver killed in Point Fortin over parking space

Ronald Marchan. -

A dispute over a parking space turned deadly outside a supermarket in Point Fortin on the night of December 18.

Ronald Marchan, 42, who worked as a driver with Persad’s Wholesale and Retail Ltd, died at 8.48 pm at the Point Fortin Hospital.

Marchan, of Mota Trace in Tabaquite, was stabbed multiple times.

A 34-year-old unemployed man from Point Fortin surrendered to the police minutes later and is in custody.

The police said around 7 pm, Marchan and two other co-workers, also lorrymen, arrived at Tanner Street, Point Fortin, to deliver goods in a truck to Persad’s D Food King Supermarket.

>

The others got out of the truck, and Marchan remained in the driver’s seat.

Around 7.50 pm, the suspect approached and asked Marchan to move the truck.

The two argued, and the other man left. He returned around ten minutes later and resumed arguing with Marchan.

Marchan opened the driver’s door, and the man began stabbing him.

He walked away and supermarket workers took Marchan to the hospital, where he later died.

While he was still alive, his attacker walked into the Point Fortin Police Station and told officers he had just wounded a man.

He even carried the knife he used, which was smeared with blood.

While speaking with him, the police were told Marchan had died.

They arrested the attacker and seized the weapon.

>

Sgt Deo and other police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police were also notified.