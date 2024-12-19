Stop blame game and face reality

Lisa Morris-Julian - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The tragic deaths of government minister Lisa Morris-Julian and her two children are heartbreaking losses that resonate deeply within our society. May Almighty God rest her and her children's souls.

We also face daily news of home invasions and killings.

This incident serves as a painful reminder of the fragility of life and the unpredictable nature of our world. Yet, amidst the sorrow, we are met with a disheartening response – an immediate rush to assign blame, to dissect who is right and who is wrong.

What is painfully evident is that the institutions involved are all under government management. This raises critical questions about accountability and responsiveness. When citizens voice their concerns, too often those voices are dismissed, their cries for help falling on deaf ears.

We must confront the reality that we live in a society where security measures, such as burglar-proofing, have become a necessity rather than a choice. This is a direct reflection of the escalating crime situation.

It’s crucial to recognise that the very systems designed to protect us can sometimes become traps, as seen in this tragic case. The minister’s life could have been saved had she not been confined by these security measures.

This reality should serve as a wake-up call for all of us. Instead of pointing fingers and engaging in blame games, we must unite to address the root causes of our societal issues.

We need to collectively confront the ineffectiveness and inefficiencies that plague our institutions, the corruption that undermines our trust, and the rampant crime that endangers our communities.

The influx of illegal firearms and the culture of violence must be tackled head-on. It is time for drastic measures to be implemented against those convicted of crimes, ensuring that justice is served swiftly and fairly.

Moreover, we must be vigilant in our voting choices, supporting leaders who are genuinely dedicated to the welfare of the people, rather than those motivated by self-interest. The judiciary must be reformed to ensure that it serves as a pillar of justice and not a barrier to it.

Citizens, it’s time to awaken to the realities we face. Let us come together, not in blame, but in a shared commitment to creating a safer, more just society. We owe it to the memory of those we have lost and to the future we wish to build. The time for action is now.

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

via e-mail