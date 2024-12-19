Shoppers' delight: The growing local courier industry

A courier loads packages into his vehicle, ready for delivery. -

Bavina Sookdeo

The local courier industry has seen a notable surge in demand, driven by the rise of e-commerce, the increasing popularity of online shopping and safety concerns due to rising crime rates.

Business Day spoke with three small courier companies – Samcey’s Courier Services Ltd, DZK Courier Services and DeliverEase – which are playing a crucial role in meeting this demand.

The growing demand

Across the board, these companies have reported increased demand for their services, particularly during the Christmas season.

>

Nadrica Stacey George, owner of Samcey’s Courier Services Ltd, described the season as having "a remarkable impact as it boosted the business" of her 11-month-old courier service, with demand steadily growing year-round.

Similarly, DZK Courier Services, in operation for two years, has observed consistent demand, especially from small businesses reliant on last-minute delivery.

Owner Dyllon Patterson said, "With the growing shift towards online shopping, more individuals and businesses are turning to courier services to meet their needs for timely delivery of gifts, supplies and other items."

DeliverEase, which started just eight months ago, has also seen impressive growth.

"Our main goal is providing efficient and reliable service and this has really made a great impact on our business. We’re growing at an amazing rate," said the owner, Afia Calliste.

Seasonal challenges and strategies

While the Christmas season is a boon, it comes with unique challenges.

Traffic congestion, longer delivery times and heightened customer expectations for rapid delivery put a strain on operations.

DeliverEase said, "Traffic has been a real challenge for our agents – even though we're on the road at 7.30 am, there is no escaping it."

>

To maintain efficiency, companies use innovative strategies. DZK Courier Services optimises routes with software and consolidates deliveries to remote areas. Samcey’s Courier Services relies on GPS and local knowledge, and DeliverEase assigns agents to specific routes for smoother logistics.

Safety and security concerns

Safety is a top priority for these businesses, particularly amid the rising crime rate.

While both cash and Linx payments are accepted on delivery, both Samcey’s and DZK encourage digital payments, to reduce risks associated with cash handling.

George recounted a harrowing incident when a man posed as a customer and when one of her drivers got to the drop-off location, four men robbed him.

"To prevent this, we advise our drivers to leave an area if they feel unsafe," she said.

DZK further mitigates risks with real-time tracking, employee training in safety protocols, providing employees with phones for emergency communication, avoiding late-night deliveries in high-risk areas and encouraging a buddy system for certain deliveries.

DeliverEase employs a transparent system to monitor agents and track delivery locations in real time, storing every location.

Profitability

>

Despite challenges, the courier industry can be lucrative for small players, provided they manage operations effectively.

George attributed Samcey’s success to building strong customer relationships and maintaining standard pricing year-round.

Patterson emphasised the importance of differentiating services and managing costs, while Calliste advised new entrants to "go slow" and avoid taking on more merchants than they can handle.

Role of technology

Technological advancements are pivotal in driving efficiency and ensuring safety in the courier industry.

Patterson highlighted the transformative impact of these advancements: "Digital payments improve security and efficiency, while route optimisation software, tracking apps and automated dispatch systems help us operate more effectively and meet customer expectations."

Similarly, George emphasised the role of technology in enhancing safety: "Technology can most definitely make not just my company but other courier companies safer for everyone."

Calliste also underscored the importance of these tools in mitigating risks, particularly in light of rising crime rates: "It will definitely bring a stronger sense of safety to our agents in their day-to-day operations, especially with the ever-rising crime rate."

>

The future

All three business owners anticipate continued growth in the courier industry. George believes the rising trend of online shopping will sustain demand, while Patterson envisions more same-day and contactless deliveries becoming standard. He also foresees a shift toward eco-friendly delivery options, such as electric vehicles and bicycles, driven by environmental awareness.

Calliste remains optimistic about her company’s potential to expand, saying, "We hope to be bigger and better next year."

Key to business growth, customer satisfaction

Two business owners also shared how courier services have become a crucial part of their operations, helping them grow their customer base and improve customer satisfaction. The businesses have different perspectives on how delivery solutions can support their operations, but agree that partnerships with couriers are integral to their success.

For Natalie Mahabir-Thomas, owner of Inspire Me Fine Artisan Soaps, the decision to integrate courier services was rooted in her commitment to customer satisfaction, which "led us to integrate courier services, ensuring timely deliveries to all," she explained.

The business, which creates handmade soaps, lotions, scrubs and candles, serves TT and the US through its online store.

Offering delivery has not only improved customer satisfaction, but has also led to an increase in sales, Mahabir-Thomas says..

"We are now able to reach a larger customer base in a more efficient timeframe."

>

Customer loyalty, she pointed out, has improved thanks to the company's offering delivery options.

"The majority of our customers enjoy the convenience of having their products delivered straight to their work or home."

However, along with the benefits, there have been challenges, particularly around ensuring the security of goods.

"We take great care in packaging each order, and it’s always a concern that our customers receive their orders in the same condition as when they were sent."

Asked how she ensures the security of goods, money or sensitive documents during deliveries, she explained, "All customer packages are fully insured, and in the unlikely event that a package is stolen, lost or damaged, we receive full compensation and promptly refund our customers."

As for how she views the potential of courier services in expanding the reach of her business, Mahabir-Thomas said, "By integrating courier services into our business, we can unlock new opportunities for growth, expansion and customer satisfaction."

Looking ahead, she sees technology playing a key role in the future of the courier industry.

"Real-time tracking would be a huge plus. We would love to see improvements that focus on technology integration, sustainability and enhanced customer service."

She also advocates for partnerships between small courier services and SMEs, suggesting these collaborations could redefine logistics and delivery solutions locally.

To address challenges in the courier and delivery sector, Mahabir-Thomas recommends investing in eco-friendly vehicles to reduce air pollution and implementing proper training and upskilling programmes for staff to enhance customer-service effectiveness.

Turbo Technologies Electronics, an online electronics store based in Cunupia, has also relied on courier services to meet the growing demand for its products. Its owner initially handled deliveries on his own on weekends and after work, but turned to couriers as the business expanded. He noted that offering delivery services has been beneficial in reaching more customers, though customer loyalty, he believes, is built through quality service rather than just delivery options.

The company absorbs the cost of courier services, ensuring the customer doesn’t have to bear additional delivery charges.

Despite the benefits, the owner acknowledges the challenges of working with couriers, particularly delays and payment issues.

"The biggest challenge I had in the past is the courier company not sending my payments," he recalled. "Currently, the biggest challenge is delays."

To mitigate risks, the business ensures it chooses a courier service that offers insurance on its packages.

Asked about the potential of courier services in expanding the reach of his business, the owner said his courier service, which covers TT, has helped him extend his customer base. He also emphasised the value of smaller courier companies, which he believes go the extra mile to ensure timely deliveries.

Both businesses agree that the courier industry could benefit from improvements, particularly in communication and integrating digital tools.

"Better communication is needed," said the owner of Turbo Technologies Electronics, while Mahabir-Thomas suggests live tracking and contactless payments could significantly improve safety, efficiency and customer experience.

Both businesses highlight how courier services are essential to their business operations – whether it's providing greater customer convenience or ensuring reliable product delivery – and play a vital role in business growth.

However, as the business owners indicate, there are still areas for improvement, particularly in communication, security and technological advances, that could help the courier industry better serve small and medium-sized enterprises in TT.

As for the courier companies, they recognise the immense potential of this rapidly evolving industry, but stress that its growth hinges on tackling systemic challenges such as inadequate road infrastructure and rising crime. They believe enhanced support, including community partnerships and greater access to digital tools, is essential for empowering small courier businesses to succeed.