My tribute to Lisa

Lisa Morris-Julian. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: This my tribute to Lisa Morris-Julian, Minister in the Ministry of Education and MP, with whom I once served on the Joint Select Committee on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity.

L is for the enduring Love she had for Arimians and Arima

I is for the Integrity that has always defined her

S is for the Scores of children that over the years she nurtured and taught

A is for her God-given Ability to do all the good that she has wrought

>

M is for the many Milestones she crossed in her career

O is for Overcoming challenges to become MP after being mayor

R is for the Respect she earned from her exceptional service

R is for her Reputation for always keeping a promise

I is for the Investment she made of her time and energy

S is for the Sacrifices she made to always fulfil her duty

J is for the Joy she got from helping her constituents

U is for her Understanding their needs and their wants

L is for her Loyalty to her country and the tenets of her party

>

I is for the Inspiration she gave to others by her humility

A is for Acumen she displayed in being self-effacing, so others could shine

N is for Never failing to support or ever trying to undermine.

She was a mother, wife, friend, parliamentarian, an exemplar for all of us.

God has called her home and so, to bid her farewell, sadly, we must.

Rest in peace, honourable minister, and may the angels take you and your beloved children into paradise.

HAZEL THOMPSON-AHYE

Senator