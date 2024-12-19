Man sentenced for raping French citizen in 2009

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A man who admitted he was remorseful for raping and robbing a French citizen in her St Augustine apartment in 2009 because his daughter was gang raped in the US after he committed the acts has been sentenced by the High Court.

Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo sentenced Nigel Linzie Carrington on December 18, after he pleaded guilty to a seven-count indictment for rape, grievous sexual assault, burglary, assault with the intent to rob, robbery with aggravation, theft of a bank card and fraudulent use of a bank card.

He was sentenced to concurrent sentences and will serve 14 years' hard labour after the eight years and seven months he spent awaiting trial are deducted.

Waterman-Latchoo ordered Carrington to report to the San Fernando police station seven days after he is released from prison to register as a sex offender, after which he has to report for 12 years, four times a year (or every three months), from the date of registration.

The judge also directed the Supreme Court registrar to send Carrington’s name and particulars to the Police Commissioner for publication on the public sex offender website in 14 days.

Waterman-Latchoo commended the prosecution and the police for the thoroughness of their investigation.

Investigators matched DNA evidence from the crime scene and his semen on the victim’s clothing to identify Carrington, as well as CCTV footage from the banking machines where he used her bank cards.

It was the State’s evidence, led by prosecutors Dylan Martin and Niara Boodan, that on the night of October 16, 2009, the victim, a Guadeloupe-born French citizen, returned to her apartment after spending time with friends.

Early the next morning, she was awakened by a loud noise and found Carrington in one of her bedrooms.

Carrington attacked her, threatening to kill her if she screamed. He restrained her, demanded money, and forced her into another bedroom, where he sexually assaulted and raped her.

He then tied her up, threatened her with a knife, and robbed her of valuables including her phone, laptop, jewellery, and bank cards.

Carrington later used the stolen bank cards to withdraw $10,000. The victim freed herself after Carrington left and alerted a neighbour, who called the police.

When Carrington was arrested, he admitted to burglary and theft, but refused to answer questions about the sexual assault during questioning by police who recorded his interviews.

Before pleading guilty, Carrington accepted the 21-year sentence given by the judge at a maximum-sentence indication hearing. In a plea of mitigation, the man's attorney said he was remorseful for his acts, especially since his daughter was gang raped in the US afterwards.