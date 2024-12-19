Lisa was a dedicated mayor, MP

THE EDITOR: The passing of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education, Lisa Morris-Julian, along with her two children, six-year-old Jesiah and 25-year-old Xianne, in a devastating house fire on December 16 has left our nation in deep sorrow.

This tragedy brings to mind the harrowing incident in February 2013 when the then-chairman of the National Petroleum Marketing Company, Dr Neil Gosine, endured a firebombing attack on his home.

It was alleged that a notorious gang leader was responsible for this act, in retaliation against the chairman's efforts to combat the diesel racket. Despite the severity of the attack, no arrests were made, and those responsible remain at large.

Morris-Julian was a dedicated public servant, having served as the mayor of Arima from 2013 to 2020 before being elected to the House of Representatives in 2020. Her commitment to her community and her family was evident in all she did.

As we mourn this profound loss, we are reminded of the vulnerabilities faced by those who strive for positive change in our society. The memories of Morris-Julian and her children will continue to inspire us to pursue justice, truth, and unity.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.

CURTIS A OBRADY

