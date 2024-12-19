Bandits leave Guapo service station empty-handed

BANDITS broke into a service station in Gonzales Village in Guapo early on December 18 by cutting a hole through the ceiling.

But despite their efforts, they left empty-handed.

Around 3 am, the manager of Thackoordas Service Station was alerted in real time by the alarm CCTV system that male intruders were trying to break open the safe box, believed to contain money and other valuables.

South Western Division police were immediately notified, but the intruders had left before the manager and police arrived at the business on the Southern Main Road.

Police found the security safe box had been moved from its original position and had several chop marks. However, the intruders had been unable to open it, and nothing was stolen.

The police were told around 6 pm on December 17 an employee had locked all doors and windows and turned on the alarm system before leaving.

PCs Maharaj, Ramkaran and Samlal and WPC Regis were among the first responders. PCs Jaglal, Alexis and Wilson, together with officers from the South Western Division Task Force, also responded.

They searched for the criminals, but no arrests were made.

Investigations are ongoing.