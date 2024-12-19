Adverse weather alert in effect: heavy rain causes flooding, downs trees in Tobago

A flooded field of banana trees along Goodman Trace, Penal on November 13. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

The TT Meteorological Service has issued a yellow-level adverse weather alert which began at 6.30 am and is scheduled to end at 6 pm on December 19.

In a statement, the Met Office said a moist and unstable atmosphere, as a result of low-level convergence over the area, continues to produce scattered showers and periods of rain, particularly over Tobago and the northern half of Trinidad.

It said with occasional heavier showers and thunderstorms also likely, this weather pattern increases the risks of landslides and landslips, especially in areas such as the Main Ridge in Tobago and the Northern Range in Trinidad. Additional impacts include street flooding and gusty winds in the area of heavy downpours.

The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said a fallen tree was completely blocking the roadway at Runnymede, making it impassable. Flooding was also reported in the Turtle Beach area.

The Met Office said seas may also become agitated at times.

It advised the population to monitor weather conditions, assess their surroundings before venturing out, and avoid driving or wading through floodwaters.

The Met Office said people should follow the instructions of government officials and monitor weather updates from www.metoffice.gov.tt.