"Abducted teen Zaheer Samuel released"

TEENAGER Zaheer Samuel has been released by his abductors.

His father William confirmed this to Newsday at 12.20 am on December 19.

Newsday understands that the 14-year-old schoolboy, who was snatched and forced into a car early on Wednesday morning, was released by his abductors and later taken to the Arima District Hospital by police for a medical check-up.

He was abducted at the family business, SS Plant and Garden Shop off the Eastern Main Road in St Augustine.

There will be further updates when more information on this developing story comes to hand.

