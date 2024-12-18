[UPDATED] Man found dead with stab wounds in Cunupia identified

THE man found dead at the roadside in Cunupia early on December 18 has been identified as a 38-year-old resident.

The police identified him as Keshav Jaghoo of Esmeralda Road.

Around 6.15 am, officers from the Central Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, were alerted to the then-unidentified body at Jonathan Street, Cunupia, near a bridge.

The victim was lying on his back, wearing a black jersey and black shorts.

He had been stabbed several times in the neck.

DMO Dr Sant viewed the body and ordered its removal for safekeeping at the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Investigators believe robbery might be a possible motive.

No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

This story was originally published with the title Man’s body found with stab wounds in Cunupia and has been adjusted to include additional details.

