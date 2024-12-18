Tragic passing of Lisa Morris-Julian: A life of selfless service and enduring legacy

THE EDITOR: In the depths of life’s brevity, we are cruelly reminded that our existence hangs by a fragile thread. The shocking and untimely passing of Lisa Morris-Julian has carved an unfillable void, a heart-wrenching chasm that resounds with the echoes of her extraordinary life and boundless devotion.

As we cope with the weight of her absence, we are thrust into the haunting enigma of life, where the brightest, most vibrant souls are unceremoniously ripped from our grasp far too soon.

Lisa's life was a beacon of love, compassion, and unwavering dedication. Her relentless pursuit to uplift others, especially young women, stood as a testament to her character. As a mentor, she kindled a fire within countless souls, empowering them to dig deep, to endure, to rise resiliently amidst adversity.

She spoke the language of love fluently; her actions rang true, painting a vivid portrait of a woman whose kindness and empathy flowed like a lifeline to those fortunate enough to have crossed her path.

Throughout her poignant journey, Lisa imprinted an everlasting mark upon the hearts of the many she touched. Her strides into Parliament were not mere footprints in sand; they were resolute steps, powerful imprints left in the fabric of a world desperately yearning for change.

Her pulchritudinous essence, a radiant beauty emanating from the depths of her soul, continues to ignite our spirits, urging us onward to honour her cherished legacy.

As we bid a heart-rending farewell to this extraordinary being, we draw solace in knowing she is embraced once more by her beloved grandmother, Carmen Purcell, a humble servant to the people in her own right. Together they envelope us in their love from above, a cosmic connection that transcends the pain of our mourning.

Lisa’s father, Raymond Morris, also welcomed her into the warm embrace of the Lord, where she now basks eternally in love and light.

The Morris, Julian and Purcell families, alongside colleagues, friends and loved ones, stand united in their grief. We, as a community, are enveloped in sorrow for the loss of this remarkable human being. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all whose lives were graced by her presence, touched by her boundless love, and elevated by her profound wisdom.

In the wake of this harrowing tragedy, we are painfully reminded of the imperative to savour every fleeting moment, every precious interaction, every sacred connection we forge with others. Lisa's life serves as a poignant reminder that our time on this Earth is all too brief, an urgent call to make the most of it.

As we navigate the path forward, we must strive to embody her selflessness, her compassion, and her relentless commitment to lifting others.

Ultimately, Lisa's legacy will not be overshadowed by her untimely departure, but rather illuminated by the countless lives she touched, the spirits she healed, and the hope she ignited. Her memory will persist, a luminous beacon guiding us towards a brighter, more compassionate world.

As we whisper our goodbyes to this extraordinary soul, we cling to the knowledge that her love, her indomitable spirit, and her essence will forever dwell within us, urging us to strive to be better versions of ourselves.

ANCILLA A KIRBY-SCOTT

Port of Spain