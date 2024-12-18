Drexel Joseph overcomes disability, wins medals in Special Olympics

Drexel Joseph started off in Special Olympics in 1996, participating in football and floor hockey. -

SCHOOL DAYS were difficult for Drexel Joseph while he was in the classroom. But it was a different story when he went outside.

Joseph, of San Fernando, struggled academically, not knowing he had a learning disability. He was diagnosed with dyslexia when he was 14.

"Back then it was very hard," he told Newsday. "Sometimes I would see words in a certain way, and I was always slower than the others in class."

He said most times, before he was close to finishing writing the notes that were written on the blackboard, his teachers would have erased everything and moved on to something else.

"I found myself being better at practical things than writing."

"I grew up battling dyslexia and not being able to pass the Common Entrance exam.

"When I was in primary school there were not many programmes for people like me, and I didn't come very high in test. It was very tough."

His parents sent him to the Lady Hochoy Centre, in Cocorite which provides care and education for children with special needs. He was later moved to a remedial school and then to the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities.

"I did woodwork there and I graduated with an award in sport."

Now 44, Joseph has won many medals competing in the Special Olympics Trinidad and Tobago National Games – an event that provides sporting opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.

"I started off in Special Olympics in 1996, participating in sports such as floor hockey and football. I got medals in two international competitions – one gold for football and one bronze for floor hockey.

"But then I decided to step down from football and do powerlifting. You know, as I got older I decided to give young fellas a chance," he said with a chuckle.

Powerlifting helped him build his strength and confidence – something he lacked as a child and teenager because of his disability.

Joseph, a Massy Store warehouse attendant, said powerlifting helped him view the challenges in life from a different perspective. Now he looks at every challenge as a learning experience.

"I don't allow things to be a hurdle, I treat every obstacle as I do weights. I push through obstacles and the more I push through, is the more I gain in confidence and strength."

This mindset has led to him many wins in competition and in life in general.

"In 2017, I won two bronze and one silver at national level...In 2018 and 2019, I won two gold and one silver medal."

He said in 2020 the covid19 pandemic brought everything to a standstill, shuttering gyms, so no formal training was available.

"But I used things around me to better myself and to build strength.

"After covid, I went back to training. When the competition restarted, we were put into weight classes. I went up against two international athletes and one newcomer and I won three bronze medals overall at the national level.

"This year I participated again and won three gold medals."

At work, he said, he may sometimes run into difficulty when it comes to the numbers.

"Sometimes when I do stocktaking I have to read, and it's very hard keeping up with the numbers. But my employers know about my issues and I am still learning and growing."

Academically, Joseph has not allowed his disability to prevent him from trying to achieve the things he wants to.

"I did a certificate in film and video production at COSTAATT" – something he would like to take further, but he has not been able to get a job in the field with just a certificate. Unfortunately, he said, because of the way the education system is set up, "If I have to do a degree I must go through the hoops...

"One of the things that you need to do if you want to do a degree programme is that you have to take an official document from a doctor to the university stating that you are dyslexic. Doctors charge thousands of dollars for that."

He said more needs to be done on a national level for people who are disabled, whether with learning difficulties or physically.

"There are many things that need to be done to improve the lives of disabled people, like providing more programmes where special-needs people can enter university."

Meanwhile, he said, he will keep pursuing his dreams of starting his own business in film or graphic design.

"And I want to hire and train special-needs people, because most times businesses look at your resume and you don't hear back from them. I want to do that for the next generation of special-needs people.

"I want them to keep reaching for the stars, look forward and never look back.

"And don't let nobody tell them, 'You can't.' Always believe you can do all things."