Retired man robbed at home in Penal

- File photo

A 78-year-old man was robbed at his home in Penal on December 16.

Police said they responded to a report of a robbery at Ramnarine Popo's home at Satnarine Trace around 3 pm.

Popo told officers he was in the garage area around 2.30 pm when two men attacked him.

Both were masked, wore dark clothes and had cutlasses.

Popo was beaten and his head was injured.

The attackers tied up Popo, took him inside and ransacked the house, stealing jewellery estimated as being worth $600.

Popo sought private medical attention.

Police canvassed the area for closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

Investigations are ongoing.