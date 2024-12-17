Political scientist: Morris-Julian's death won't trigger by-election

Political scientist Dr Bishnu Ragoonath -

UWI political scientist Dr Bishnu Ragoonath says the death of PNM D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian on December 16 does not mean there will be a by-election in the constituency.

Ragoonath added that the PNM's majority in Parliament was not threatened, nor should the MP's death affect the time when the Prime Minister calls the general election.

Morris-Julian and two of her children died in an early-morning fire at their Arima home on December 16.

In an interview with Newsday, Ragoonath said, "There can be no by-election at this point in time. We have entered into the fifth year of the parliamentary term and we cannot have a by-election in the fifth year."

He added this is outlined in the law.

Ragoonath said, "The PNM still has a majority in the Parliament. They are now down to 21. The UNC is still at 19. So nothing really changes that much."

Ragoonath added that in a situation where two PNM MPs were absent from a sitting of a House, Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George has a casting vote under the standing orders should the government and opposition be deadlocked at 19-19 on any piece of legislation which requires a simple majority for passage.

In the case of special-majority legislation, the PNM must get the support of some UNC MPs to pass it.

Even when the PNM had the 22 MPs in the House who included Morris-Julian, it found it difficult to get the UNC's support to pass special-majority legislation.

The PNM will have to re-open screening for D'Abadie/O'Meara, since Morris-Julian had been chosen to stand for re-election there.

Ragoonath expected the party will show respect and decency to allow the constituency executive time to mourn Morris-Julian's death before calling on it to submit new nominations.

He said re-screening for D'Abadie/O'Meara will not change whatever plan Dr Rowley has for calling the election.

"The fact of the matter is that the PNM has not completed their screening."

Ragoonath said the party still has to screen nominees for some nine constituencies .

He could not say whether Rowley would consider a Cabinet reshuffle to appoint another PNM MP or senator to take up Morris-Julian's post in the Education Ministry.

Her death leaves Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly solely at the helm of the ministry.

Ragoonath said, "I can't speak for the Prime Minister as to what would be his thinking."

He added that only Rowley could determine whether Gadsby-Dolly will need help in the ministry before the election takes place.

What the Constitution says:

The Constitution caters for the tenure of an elected member of the House of Representatives to run for five years from the date of election.

A by-election can only be triggered in the first four years of an MP's tenure.

This is outlined in Section 69(3), which states, "Where a vacancy occurs in the House of Representatives within the first four years of the life of the Parliament a by-election shall be held to fill such vacancy not later than 90 days from the date of the announcement by the Speaker of the vacancy."

This caters for situations such as the death or resignation of an MP.

There have been four occasions when by-elections were called because of deaths of incumbent MPs. All of these happened within the four-year period permitted under Section 69 (3) for byelections to be held.

They were: 1990: Diego Martin Central – Ken Valley (PNM) elected, Leo Des Vignes (NAR) died. (Des Vignes died in the July 27, 1990 coup attempt).

1994: Laventille West – Eulalie James (PNM) elected, Morris Marshall (PNM) died.

Caroni East – Indira Sagewan (UNC) elected, Sham Mohammed (UNC) died.

Pointe-a-Pierre – Gideon Hanoomansingh (UNC) elected, Cyril Rajaram (PNM) died.

The National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) was in government from 1986-1991. The PNM was in government from 1991-1995.

PNM candidates for 2025:

Before PNM MP Lisa Morris-Julian's death, the party had selected 32 election candidates (including Morris-Julian).

Arima – Pennelope Beckles

Arouca/Maloney ­– Camille Robinson-Regis

Barataria/ San Juan – Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim

Caroni Central – Adam Hosein

Caroni East – Leena Rampersad

Chaguanas East – Richie Sookhai

Chaguanas West – Winston Mahabir

Couva North – Brent Maraj

Couva South – Aaron Mohammed

Cumuto/Manzanilla – Nadia Ramatahai Singh

D’Abadie/O’Meara – Lisa Morris-Julian

Fyzabad – Kheron Khan

La Horquetta/Talparo – Foster Cummings

Laventille West – Kareem Marcelle

Lopinot/Bon Air West – Marvin Gonzales

Mayaro – Beatrice Bridglal

Moruga/Tableland – Lisa Atwater

Naparima – Sarah Nangoo

Oropouche East – Richard Ragbir

Oropouche West – Shawn Dube

Point Fortin – Kennedy Richards Jnr

Pointe-a-Pierre – Mukesh Ramsingh

Princes Town – Rocklyn Mohammed

San Fernando East – Brian Manning

San Fernando West – Faris Al-Rawi

St Ann’s East – Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

St Augustine – Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal

St Joseph – Terrence Deyalsingh

Siparia – Natasha Mohammed

Tabaquite – Anil Ramjit

Toco/Sangre Grande – Roger Munroe

Tunapuna – Esmond Forde

Outstanding are Diego Martin West, Diego Martin North/East, Diego Martin Central, Port of Spain North/ St Ann's West, Port of Spain South, La Brea, Tobago West and Tobago East.

Nominees will need to be screened for D'Abadie/O'Meara at a later date.